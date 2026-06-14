/Uttar Pradesh govt forms three member SIT to investigate Ayodhya Ram Temple donation dispute

The Uttar Pradesh government set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine allegations related to offerings made at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The move comes after a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust amid a growing political controversy over claims that crores of rupees in donations have gone missing.

The investigation panel includes IAS officer Vijay Vishwas Pant, Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow, IPS officer Kiran S, Inspector General of Police, and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary in the Finance Department. The state government has directed the committee to submit both preliminary and final reports at the earliest.

“It is noteworthy that, taking seriously the rumours being spread on social media regarding donation boxes at the Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya, the Trust had requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath to constitute a Special Investigation Team for an impartial inquiry into the matter,” the state government said in a press statement issued on Saturday.

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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also raised concerns over the alleged disappearance of a large amount of donated money and called for an independent judicial inquiry into the matter

Yadav demanded an impartial investigation and questioned the silence of the Uttar Pradesh government. He also urged the judiciary to intervene and called on the temple administration to release relevant CCTV footage.

Posting on X, Yadav said that crores of rupees offered at the temple had gone missing and described the situation as deeply concerning.

"This is an extremely sensitive piece of news for devotees of Lord Ram across the entire world: crores of rupees in offerings to the 'Ram Mandir' have been found missing. This is an utterly shameful situation for the temple trust. No one is coming forward to offer any explanation," the SP chief said.

Temple Trust rejects allegation

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has firmly denied all allegations regarding missing donations.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the trust, rejected the claims, while trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj also dismissed the allegations on June 8.

Dinendra Das said all donations and financial transactions are properly documented and handled through a transparent process, rejecting suggestions of any irregularity in the management of temple funds.