US' Kashmiri Pandits condemn targetted killings by militants in valley

After seven people were killed by militants in Kashmir Valley in five days, Kashmiri Pandits living in the US have strongly condemned the recent targeted killings of civilians.

Of the victims, four belonged to minority communities. The group seeks tight security arrangement so that the minority community can return to the valley.

A socio-cultural organisation of the Kashmiri Pandits in the US, the Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA) has expressed anguish over the killings of pharmacy owner Makhan Lal Bindroo, street food vendor Virender Paswan and two teachers, Deepak Chand Mehra and Supinder Kaur.

For the deaths of three people, the Resistance Force, a shadow outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility. Kaur, who is a Srinagar-based Sikh and Mehra, a Hindu from Jammu, were killed two days later.

KOA president Dr Archana Kokroo, said, "These incidents brought back the painful memories of 1990, when members from the community were killed, women were raped, children rendered orphans, resulting in the exodus of over 400,000 people to save lives and honour.”

"The recent targeted killings have terrorised the minority community in the valley, and many are fleeing their homes again," Kokroo added.

