To avert power crisis, Indian govt scrambles all resources as coal shortage looms

With an aim to ensure power plants have enough feedstock to generate electricity, the central government pressed all resources at its command on Sunday. The move comes as states from Delhi to Andhra Pradesh have sent warnings of a developing power crisis due to coal shortage.

Union Power Minister R K Singh reviewed coal stock at all thermal power plants. He also oversaw situation in the units that supply power to distribution companies in the national capital.

The Ministry of Coal said, "Ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand, and any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced."

Also Read: India, China commander-level talks begin amid tensions along LAC

Although the country has produced record coal this year, incessant rains in areas, where coal is produced, hit its movement from mines to power generation units. It has adversely impacted power generation units in many states, such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

Due to a spurt in energy prices, the power plants, which used imported coal to generate power, have either curtailed operations or have shut down.

Also Read: More than 100 Afghan nationals fly to Kabul from India via Iran on free will

In a statement, the power ministry said the total despatch of coal from all sources (Coal India Limited, Singareni Collieries Company, Captive Coal Mines and imported coal) on October 9 was 1.92 million tonnes (19.2 lakh tonnes) against the total consumption was 1.87 million tonnes (18.7 lakh tonnes).

"Coal despatch have exceeded the consumption, thereby indicating shift to gradual building up of coal stock," the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)