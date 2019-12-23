US issues travel advisory for its citizens in India amid anti-Citizenship Act protests

The United States Embassy in Delhi issued a travel advisory for its citizens amid the anti-Citizenship Act protest that has gripped the country for two weeks.

"US Citizens should exercise caution in light of continued protests and demonstrations which are continuing in many parts of India, the advisory said, while noting, "demonstrations in National Capital Region have been relatively peaceful over the past few days."

"US citizens should continue to monitor local media for news concerning demonstrations and their locations, and avoid those areas," the advisory said.

"Embassy personnel should exercise caution if travelling to Uttar Pradesh, where violent demonstrations continue."

Earlier on December 13, the US has issued a travel advisory for country's northeast region only.

Protests have erupted across the country after the parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019. It became law earlier this month after getting assent of President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Defending the Citizenship Act on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it "will benefit the marginalised".

Intending to simplify the tenets of the new citizenship bill, Modi also said, ''There is a very simple difference, an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out''.