US embassy in India issues record 140,000+ student visas amid global visa surge

The US Embassy and consulates in India have set an unprecedented record by issuing over 1,40,000 student visas between October 2022 and September 2023, marking a significant achievement in educational migration.

The US State Department reported a near-record issuance of nonimmigrant visas globally, surpassing 10 million from October 2022 to September 2023, reflecting a heightened demand for travel and international engagements.

Half of the US embassies and consulates globally adjudicated the highest number of nonimmigrant visas ever, reflecting a widespread surge in visa applications and approvals.

Surge in visitor visas

The US Embassy revealed that nearly eight million visitor visas for business and tourism were issued during the same period, marking the highest since 2015, stressing on an increasing interest in US travel.

Highlighting a substantial commitment to education, the US embassy and consulates in India issued over 600,000 student visas in the 2023 fiscal year, the highest count since Fiscal Year 2017, demonstrating a growing interest in US academic opportunities.

The State Department attributed these achievements to innovative solutions, including expanded interview waiver authorities, streamlining visa renewal for frequent travellers meeting stringent security standards, and a forward-looking approach to exploring new technologies.

The statement outlined future strategies, indicating a focus on exploring new technologies to streamline operations, with a particular emphasis on the potential for domestic renewal in select visa categories.

The US Mission in India celebrated processing over one million nonimmigrant visa applications in 2023, underlining the robust travel relationship between the two nations. Over 1.2 million Indians visited the US last year, reinforcing India's status as a significant contributor to US-bound travel.

Indians now constitute over 10 per cent of all visa applicants worldwide, with notable contributions in specific categories: 20 per cent of all student visa applicants and 65 per cent of all H&L-category (employment) visa applicants. The statement welcomed this growth and highlighted the United States' receptivity to diverse visa applicants.