/US detains Harry Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi aide linked to firing outside Rohit Shetty's home

Haryana's most-wanted gangster Harichand Jat, alias Harry Boxer, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, has been detained in the United States, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi Police sources.

Boxer has been linked to several criminal activities, including extortion, murder, attempted murder and firing incidents. He had also claimed responsibility for the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence in February and later threatened several Bollywood actors, including Ranveer Singh, through social media posts and audio messages.

Indian agencies are expected to initiate legal proceedings to bring him back to India. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to coordinate with US authorities.

Harry Boxer's links to Bollywood threats

In February, Mumbai Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Boxer over a threat to Ranveer Singh. The threatening voice note was sent to the actor's manager, with the sender identifying himself as Harry Boxer.

The caller allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹20 crore from the actor. Mumbai Police subsequently forwarded the voice note to Punjab and Haryana Police for verification.

Boxer was also linked to a network suspected of supplying weapons in connection with a firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, ANI reported, quoting Delhi Police.

Originally from Bamsur village in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, Boxer allegedly played a key role in operating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's extortion network from overseas.

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He is also associated with the Randeep Malik gang. Delhi Police have linked the group to extortion calls and firing incidents.

"Anil Pandit and Harry Boxer are part of Randeep Malik gang, whose name has recently surfaced in connection with extortion calls and incidents of firing... They were in contact through encrypted channels, from which they received all their instructions, which they then followed," Praveen Tripathi, DCP, Special Cell, told ANI.