US based Indian restaurant rechristens Dosa as 'Naked Crepe', netizens bemused

Big, multinational food chains after assembling in India quickly understood that the food palette of Indians was slightly different from other nations. They tried to push their tried-and-tested flavours upon the masses but could not make any breakthrough. Soon they pivoted on their strategy and went local. So, a Big Mac became a Maharaja Mac and the rest is history.

Now, the Indian culinary experts are returning the favour by trying a similar experiment with the foreigners. Reportedly, a US-based Indian restaurant named Indian Crepe Co. serves south Indian delicacies, albeit with a little twist.

The restaurant has a novel take on the name of classic South Indian dishes such as Dosa and Sambhar. The former has been named 'Naked Crepe', while the latter simply becomes a 'lentil soup'. Meanwhile, Dosa's spice-laden counterpart i.e Masala Dosa is called 'Smashed Potato Crepe'.

Read More: Photo of idlis served on ice-cream stick has got the internet divided

The staple breakfast of South Indians, the delicious Sambar Idli has been rechristened 'Dunked Rice Cake Delight'. Similarly, Sambha Vada was given its spin with the name 'Dunked Doughnut Delight'.

The netizens, ever since stumbling upon the menu have been divided in their opinion. While some are lauding the restaurant for catering to the taste and vision of the locals they are serving, others feel slightly enraged as their traditional food sensibilities take a hit. Meanwhile, another group is more concerned with the astronomical price of the dishes which are known for their affordability.

"The real crime here is charging $16.49 for a sambhar vada😭😭" one of the netizens was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, another remarked, "My Indian soul leaving out of my body as I type this out,"

the real crime here is charging $16.49 for a sambhar vada😭😭 https://t.co/KvaWanRfot — അ (@anonbobahoe) July 18, 2022 ×

My Indian soul leaving out of my body as I type this out https://t.co/I5EipXp7HU — Kukku⁷ (@kookkaroodledoo) July 18, 2022 ×

Some netizens were of the view that if Indians could google exotic food items so could the non-Indians. "ik that most non-desi people wouldn't know what a dosa was but if i can google what is a arancini then so can they,"

ik that most non-desi people wouldn't know what a dosa was but if i can google what is a arancini then so can they https://t.co/YaclI5dpZm — godspell beef load (@discodeewanthey) July 18, 2022 ×

Whatever the end of the spectrum you find yourself on regarding the names, the restaurant surely received a lot of traction for its out-of-the-box thinking.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: