US approves sale of MQ9B Predator drones to India: Reports

The Joe Biden administration in the United States (US) has approved the sale of MQ9B Predator drones to India, media reports said on Friday (Mar 15). The approval signalled a major win for the Narendra Modi administration, as the deal underlined the deepening strategic partnership between India and the US, a report by News18 said. The deal sees the acquisition of 31 predator drones.

The deal was originally cleared last month but faced a delay due to objections raised by US senators. However, after the 30-day objection period, the final draft of acceptance was sent to India, the report added.

The US and India were examining various aspects of the deal, including the price component, but the pace of the negotiations slowed down after American federal prosecutors alleged an Indian link in a failed plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

In November last year, the US federal prosecutors accused Indian national Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

With the sale of drones now approved, India will use them to crank up the surveillance apparatus of the armed forces, especially along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.