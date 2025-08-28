/UP shocker: Man chops nephew into pieces after tantrik’s advice

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly chopped his 17-year-old nephew into pieces after a tantrik advised him to do so to end problems in his life, the police said on Thursday (Aug 28). The incident took place in Prayagraj. Reportedly, the accused, a property dealer, suffered losses in business. His two children had died by suicide, and his brother lost his life due to an illness.

According to the HT report, Deputy police commissioner (city) Abhishek Bharti said that Sharan Singh has confessed to the crime, while a search is underway to nab the tantrik. He added that Singh led police to recover the body parts of his nephew, which he dumped in different places. Singh told investigators he was in shock after his daughter and son committed suicide.

The tantrik had allegedly asked Singh to sacrifice someone of the age of his own children to resolve his problems, the police said. His nephew was of same age as his children, making him an easy target.

The police revealed that Singh first kidnapped his nephew on Tuesday (Aug 26) morning when he was going to school. Allegedly, he gagged him and dragged him to the tantrik, where he chopped his body. As per the tantrik’s advice, he recited mantras while he severed his nephew’s head, hands, legs and torso. He packed the body parts separately in plastic bags, then wrapped them in red and pink coloured bedsheets to hide the blood stains.

A CCTV footage showed that Singh took the torso of his nephew wrapped in a red cloth on his scooter to dump it in a drain on Wednesday (Aug 27). He threw his hands and legs in a forest, about 10 kilometres from his residence.

The incident came to light when a woman, who was grazing her buffalo, saw him and raised an alarm. People who gathered at the spot alerted the authorities, who then recovered the torso. The police scanned through about 200 CCTV camera footage in which Singh was seen carrying a large packet on his scooter.