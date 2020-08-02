UP minister dies, CM Adityanath cancels visit to Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled his scheduled visit to Ayodhya trip on Sunday, following the demise of state minister for technical education Kamla Rani Varun.

Kamala Rani Varun, a legislator from Ghatampur Assembly segment, died after a prolonged illness. She had been hospitalised in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday to review the preparations and security arrangements being made for the 'bhumi pujan' of the Ram temple which is going to be held on August 5.

The 'bhumi pujan' ceremony will take place around noon on August 5 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to participate in the function.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya are in full swing.

On Saturday, several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights.

'Akhand Ramayana Path' will be held in other holy cities including Mathura, Kashi, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, Gorakhpur and Chitrakoot.