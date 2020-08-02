Ayodhya decked up ahead of August 5 Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan', UP CM to visit on Sunday

The preparations for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya are in full swing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to visit the city on Sunday for the second time in a week to take stock of the preparation done.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir here on August 5 after which the construction of the temple will commence.

Several dignitaries are expected to participate in the ceremony.

On Saturday, several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights.

Over the last one month all the top officials of the state, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, have also visited Ayodhya.

Many developmental changes have been made to the city -- including the widening of the roads.

On Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ayodhya, said that COVID-19 protocols have been put in place. "We have requested everyone to not let more than five people gather at a place. We have also planned route diversions at 12 places to ease traffic movement," the SSP said.

(with inputs from ANI)