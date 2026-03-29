/UP man severs head of ice cream seller, carries it home and then cooks meal

In a horrifying incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki was killed after an altercation broke over the issue of selling ice-cream. The 25-year-old ice-cream seller Bablu was beheaded by 50-year-old Shankar Yadav who after committing the crime also carried the severed head home with him.

The victim Bablu had gone to Parsawal village in Barabanki district to sell ice cream but was confronted by Yadav and soon an altercation broke out between both of them.

After a few minutes Yadav, a local resident, attacked Bablu with a sickle, slit the man's throat, severed his head, then carried it to his own house. Unperturbed by the incident Yadav then began cooking with the severed head kept alongside him.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

All this happened in full public view. Soon the police was informed and a large force reached the village under the direction of Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, reported NDTV.

The area was cordoned off and the police entered Yadav's house to see he was cooking his food with Bablu's severed head kept beside him, as if nothing had happened.

Yadav was immediately arrested, murder weapon seized and the severed head recovered from his house.

What led to the altercation is yet not known. Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.