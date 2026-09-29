/Unpaid e-challans to be added to electricity bills? Supreme Court suggests ways to recover traffic fines

The Supreme Court on Monday (Sep 28) suggested ways for states and Union Territories to recover unpaid e-challan fines. The suggestion was given by the top court after it was informed that fines amounting to around ₹20,000 crore were yet to be recovered. The court was hearing a plea related to the electronic enforcement of traffic violations and recovery of unpaid e-challan fines. It was a part of a long-running public interest litigation (PIL) petition on road safety filed in 2012 by Coimbatore-based orthopaedic surgeon S Rajaseekaran. A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan heard the case.

What the court said?

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“If people are not paying traffic challans, add it to their electricity dues bill. They’ll have to pay electricity bills else power line will be disconnected. Work it out. In this country, you have to find a way out,” the court said. Other measures discussed included not allowing the renewal of registration certificates for vehicles with pending fines, preventing the issuance of duplicate certificates and blocking changes in ownership details until all outstanding challans were cleared. The court also suggested blacklisting vehicles with unpaid challans on the Parivahan portal and blocking ownership transfers. It further discussed withholding fitness and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for such vehicles, as well as preventing the renewal of driving licences and taking steps to suspend licences already in force.