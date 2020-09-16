Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for coronavirus

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested COVID-19 positive.

Also Read: India crosses 5 million COVID-19 cases with 90,123 new cases

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted.

Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020 ×

"I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added.

Gadkari's ministerial colleagues Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat and Suresh Angadi were also diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.

Prominent politicians who tested COVID-19 positive recently include Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had also tested positive.