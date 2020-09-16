Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for coronavirus

PTI New Delhi Sep 16, 2020, 10.47 PM(IST)

File photo of Nitin Gadkari. Photograph:( PTI )

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested COVID-19 positive.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted.

"I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added.
Gadkari's ministerial colleagues Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat and Suresh Angadi were also diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.

Prominent politicians who tested COVID-19 positive recently include Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had also tested positive.

