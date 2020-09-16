COVID-19: India crosses 5 million cases with 90,123 new cases

India crossed 5 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 5,020,360 including 995,933 active cases, 3,942,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported.

In the last 11 days, India has recorded a little more than 1 million cases, which is a world record, as no country has recorded so many cases within 10 days.

India is now the second-worst affected country of the world with nearly 5.02 million cases. The United States still remains the worst affected with 6.59 million cases.

In the beginning, India took nearly 160 days to reach a million cases. However, next million came within 21 days and the difference has been shortening since then with India reporting four million cases within 29 days.

A total of 59,429,115 samples have been tested till September, out of which 1,116,842 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. However, experts believe these tests are not enough, and the ICMR needs to step up the testing speed to reach locals from all areas, including rural areas.

Maharashtra reported 20,482 new cases and 515 deaths in the last 24 hours with 19,423 patients being discharged. Total cases in the state rose to 1,097,856 including 30,409 deaths and 775,273 patients getting discharged. Active cases stand at 291,797.

The national capital New Delhi reported 4,263 new cases and 36 deaths , taking the tally to 225,796. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 29,787 and 191,203, respectively, and a death toll of 4,806. Meanwhile, the city reopened its gyms on September 14 — a move which has attracted mix reviews from locals and experts.