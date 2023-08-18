Unacademy founder issues clarification after sacking tutor over video asking students to 'vote for educated'

E-learning platform Unacademy fired its educator Karan Sangwan after he appealed to the students to vote for a literate person in the upcoming elections and not put the ones who are only "changing names” in positions of power.

Apparently, Sangwan, L.L.M Criminal Laws, was having a discussion on the latest bill that was tabled in Lok Sabha by the Centre government to replace IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act.

He was reportedly complaining that all the notes that he had prepared during his course of education had gone to waste.

He then said, “Even I don't know whether to laugh or cry because I also have a lot of bare acts, caseloads, and notes that I had prepared. It is hard work for everyone. You also got a job at your hand.”

“But keep in mind one thing. Next time vote for someone who is well-educated so you don't have to go through this (ordeal) again. Ok,” he added.

He then specified to his students to not elect someone who only knows how to change names.

Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini issues statement

Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini released a statement on his official X handle saying that Sangwan was sacked because he had violated the Code of Conduct.

"We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge," he wrote.

"Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct," he added.

AAP, Congress react

Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the sacking of Sangwan by the Edtech company questioning if it was such a big offence for someone to ask people to vote for literate people.

"Is it a crime to appeal to educated people to vote? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect him. But people's representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of the 21st century," he wrote on X.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also slammed Unacademy for its decision.

“Those who cower under pressure and get bullied can never help nurture citizens who stand up against all odds to take on this world. Sad to see such spineless and weak people run an education platform,” Shrinate wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Sangwan said that he would post a video on his official YouTube channel sharing details about the controversy on Saturday (August 19).

"From the past few days, a video has been going viral due to which I am in controversy and because of that controversy my several students who are preparing for judicial services examinations are facing a lot of consequences. Along with them, I have to also face consequences," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)





