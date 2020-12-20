UN vehicles targetted: India asks Islamabad to investigate its lapses, conveys finding

A day after Pakistan claimed that India fired at UN Vehicles at Line of Control (LoC), New Delhi has conveyed its finds to Islamabad and asked it to "responsibly investigate" lapses on its side.

In the aftermath of Pakistan's allegations, New Delhi has investigated the incident and found the allegations "incorrect and false" and in a strongly worded response, the minister of external affairs said, "Instead of repeating baseless and fabricated allegations against India to cover up its own failure in ensuring the safety and security of UN personnel in territory under its control, Pakistan should responsibly investigate its lapses."

Pakistan's army had released pictures of damaged UN vehicles on Friday, claiming they were damaged by Indian forces, something that the Indian Army had immediately dismissed. In fact, the Indian forces were aware of the visit of UN Military Observers in the area and did not conduct any firing that day.

The United Nations has also refused to take the Pakistani position on the matter. In response to a WION's question, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General said United Nations Military Observer Group (UNMOGIP) vehicle carrying UN military observers "was impacted by an unidentified object" while "conducting routine monitoring activities" near Rawalakot as a "part of its mandate to observe and report on ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir."

UN Spokesperson did not identify it as an act of Indian troops as claimed by the Pakistani Army. Farhan said, "UNMOGIP personnel and the driver were not harmed but the vehicle sustained some damage" and the mission is "currently investigating the incident."