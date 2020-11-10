UN reforms, connectivity focus of Indian PM at SCO meet; message for Pak, China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for urgent UN reforms, connectivity, terror at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO) heads of state virtual summit.

He said, "UN completed its 75 years, but despite many successes, the main aim of UN is still incomplete...UN needs reforms. Change is the only constant",

India will be non-permanent of UNSC from first January 2021. He highlighted how amidst the COVID-19 crisis, India reached out to 150 countries with anti covid medicines such as HCQ and Paracetamol.

Without taking China's name he said, "international north-south transport corridor, chabahar port, Ashgabat agreement shows India's determination on connectivity. Respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be a basic principle while enhancing connectivity"

This is the first time both Indian PM and Chinese President shares the virtual platform even as ties have deteriorated between the 2 countries due to Chinese aggressiveness. 2020 saw the longest standoff between forces of 2 countries at the Line of actual control in year, something that still continues.

Death of 20 Indian soldiers at Galwan in June due to violent action by Chinese forces changed to public opinion to sharply negative against Beijing in India.

On Pakistan, Indian PM said, "It is unfortunate that many attempts are being made to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues into the SCO agenda. This is a violation of SCO charter and Shanghai spirit".

In the run up to the SCO virtual summit, the number of SCO meetings happened. In the SCO NSA meets, Pakistani NSA has put a map of Pakistan that violated the territorial integrity of India drawing strong response by New Delhi.

India will be hosting SCO heads of government virtual meet on 30th November which focus on economic cooperation.



