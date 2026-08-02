/UKSSSC paper leak scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 63.30 lakh under money laundering case

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached both movable and immovable assets worth Rs 63.30 lakh linked to the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination paper leak scam. This action focuses on properties allegedly purchased using illicit funds generated by an organised network that leaked confidential question papers for the 2016 and 2021 VDO/VPDO exams and manipulated the recruitment process.

ED uncovers staff members

Investigators from the ED uncovered that staff members at M/s RMS Techno Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the agency responsible for printing UKSSSC exam papers, conspired with government officials, intermediaries, and other facilitators to steal and circulate the question papers for profit.

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“Confidential papers were distributed through a network of intermediaries in exchange for substantial monetary consideration, with candidates paying large sums to secure leaks,” an ED spokesperson said in a statement.