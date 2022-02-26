Ukraine crisis: Russia will pay a heavy price, says EU's envoy to India Ugo Astuto

European Union’s envoy to India Ugo Astuto has warned that Russia will “pay a price” for invading Ukraine.

Speaking to WION’s Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ugo assured that the sanctions announced by the bloc will “have a very severe impact and will take a toll on the Russian economy."

Talking about the EU's Indo-Pacific strategy, the envoy explained, “Our vision for the Indo-Pacific is free and open space” which “we see now in jeopardy in Europe”.

Earlier this week a mega Indo-Pacific meet took place in Paris which saw the attendance of 30 foreign ministers.

WION: How major has this development (invasion) been for Europe? How would you characterise it in terms of its fallout?

Ugo Astuto: The situation is very serious. It's not serious for only Europe but for the whole international community. Because, what we are seeing is aggression—unprovoked and unjustified—which is a clear violation of the UN Charter, international laws, and of the very tenants that made us possible to live in peace and prosperity for decades.

These are matters of concern for the whole of the international community and it needs to be addressed. This aggression cannot go without consequences.

WION: Sanctions have been announced. Do you think it will have any impact on Moscow? This time what is different when it comes to the voice coming from the European Union?

Ugo Astuto: I definitely believe that the sanctions will have a very severe impact. It will take a toll on the Russian economy. Just yesterday, the European Council came together and elaborated a new package of sanctions. These are broader than previous ones and it includes economic, financial aspects.

For instance, we will forbid access to relevant technology which is required for the modernisation of the Russian economy. We are going to block access to European financial markets, Russian banks will no longer be able to enter and operate into European financial markets. There will be new listings added to the previous one to go and touch directly with those responsible for aggression. There is going to be a significant package.

Let me underscore that this is something we have prepared together with our friends and allies—US, UK, Canada—and also with partners from other regions, for instance, Japan, Australia. It is important we all work together in this direction, and make those responsible for the aggression accountable.

WION: So, the EU will speak in one voice. But we have seen some divergence

Ugo Astuto: No divergence. Full unity as reflected in the package that is being discussed and is reflected in the declaration that was published on Thursday night. This is a declaration by 27 member states, so no divergence.

WION: But will it deter Putin? It looks like there is no stopping the Russian president

Ugo Astuto: This is a very severe military aggression—totally unprovoked and totally unjustified. So, what we are trying to do is to make Russia accountable, to make Russia pay the consequences in economic terms, political isolation and we also hope that the United Nations, the international community will do the same.

WION: You talked about isolating the Russian president, what kind of isolation do you foresee?

Ugo Astuto: Let me simply refer to what the United Nations Secretary-General said, “This aggression is a clear breach of the United Nations charter”.

It is severe and Russia has been violating the UN Charter and international laws and the Minsk pact— the very agreement signed by Russia. These agreements are underpinning European security for decades. So, it is very serious and I think, Russia will pay a price for it

WION: Do you see any kind of talks taking place in future by the EU leadership with Russian leaders?

Ugo Astuto: We are always ready to talk. You have seen the visits of the French president and German chancellor. The aggression has to stop immediately and unconditionally, and the Russians have to withdraw.

We are ready to talk, once Russia stops its aggression and withdraws its troops but conditions must be such that we can talk with a purpose

WION: When it comes to the Indo-Pacific, what will be the vision for the EU?

Ugo Astuto: Our vision for the Indo pacific is free and open space, which is based on rules and where respect for international laws is paramount. These were the messages conveyed in Paris where we had a very large gathering and very good attendance, including India’s foreign minister Jaishankar.

I think the basic feature that brings us together is our faith in open societies, democracies, and respect for international laws. Based on this principle we can work together on a number of issues in the Indo-Pacific, economic development, connectivity, green and digital transition. All this is possible, but it is also rooted in respect for international laws, which is what we see now in jeopardy in Europe.

WION: Any high-level engagement by the EU on Indo-Pacific this year?

Ugo Astuto: Yes, engagement is for sure growing. If you look at the meeting itself there were a number of deliverables, South Asia, Southeast Asia and the centrality of ASEAN we all agree on. There will be further additional deliverables.