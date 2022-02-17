Ukraine crisis: Government planning more flights to bring back Indians; helpline setup

After the Indian embassy issued an advisory asking its nationals including students to consider leaving Ukraine due to tensions with Russia, reports claim the government may increase flights to Ukraine to bring back Indians.

The Indian embassy had asked citizens to avoid "non-essential" travel to Ukraine. India's ministry of external affairs has set up a control room to provide information to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

"The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India," the MEA said.

"To meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future, including from Ukrainian International Airlines and Air India. Details on the same would be shared by the embassy as and when confirmed," it said as reports indicated that students were finding it difficult to return due to hike in airfare.

Several countries have pulled out their diplomatic staff from Ukraine due to tensions with Russia at the border.

Amid reports of difficulties faced by Indians in Ukraine, reports say a parliamentary committee is likely to discuss the issue.

The contact details of the helpline in the Indian embassy in Ukraine are: Phone: +380 997300428 +380 997300483. Email: cons1.Kyiv@mea.gov.in.

The contact details of the control room in Delhi are: Phone +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free). Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

