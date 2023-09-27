Ujjain horror: 12-year-old survivor of sexual assault found with blood stains, torn clothes

Warning: The story contains description of sexual assault. Viewer's discretion is advised.

A 12-year-old girl was found bleeding in a street in Central India's Madhya Pradesh state's Ujjain, a city of religious significance located about 200 km west of state capital Bhopal and 775 km south of New Delhi. The police said on Wednesday (Sept 27) that the girl's medical examination confirmed that she survived a sexual assault.

The girl, found in Ujjain on September 25, is said to be from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state. However, her identity is yet to established due to her inability to tell her name and address to the police.

There were blood stains on the girl's body and she was wearing torn clothes, CCTV footage from the scene where the girl was found, has revealed.

"A girl, aged around 12 years, was found bleeding on a street located under the Mahakal police station area in Ujjain on Monday. She was taken to a hospital, where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

"The girl is possibly a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She neither possesses any identity card, nor is she able to tell her name and address to the police properly," he said.

As the minor's condition was serious, she was taken to Indore, a neighbouring city, on Tuesday for further medical treatment, the SP said.

A case was registered at the Mahakal police station and investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

"A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter and to check the CCTV footage so that the accused can be arrested at the earliest," he said.

Opposition demands compensation for minor sexual assault survivor

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the victim be given a financial assistance of ₹1 crore.

Also watch | 11-year-old fought for abortion after being raped by stepfather

"It is heart-wrenching to see the case of extremely cruel rape of a little girl in Ujjain. The kind of heinous crime committed against the 12-year-old daughter and the way she ran around in many areas of the city in a semi-nude condition and before falling unconscious on the road, puts humanity to shame," Nath said on his official X account on Wednesday.

At the time of filing this report, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was yet to react on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE