/Udta Punjab, no more? Over 30,500 drug smugglers arrested in 205 days amid statewide crackdown

Punjab government has arrested over 30,500 drug smugglers in six months as part of a campaign to end the drug crisis, with large-scale raids and a multi-faceted anti-narcotics strategy
In the past six months, the Punjab government has arrested over 30,500 drug smugglers as part of its sustained campaign to combat the growing drug menace in the state. The 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (War Against Drugs) initiative, which aims to wipe out narcotics from the region, marked its 205th day of operation on Monday (September 22). On Monday (September 22), the Punjab Police carried out raids at 395 locations across the state, resulting in the arrest of 81 individuals involved in drug trafficking. These arrests followed the filing of 59 First Information Reports (FIRs). Authorities said the raids were carried out by more than 150 police teams, consisting of over 1,100 officers, under the oversight of 74 senior officials.
Also Read: H1-B visa fee hike is a trade barrier: Legal argument for India to sue the US at the WTO in a world-first under Mode 4 of GATS
As a result of the raids, authorities seized significant quantities of narcotics, including 922 grams of heroin, four kilograms of poppy husk, 336 intoxicating pills, and drug-related cash. Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed senior police and administrative officials to intensify efforts and aim for a drug-free state. A five-member cabinet sub-committee led by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema has also been formed to oversee the continued anti-narcotics operations. The government has implemented a comprehensive strategy that focuses on three key areas: Enforcement, De-addiction, and Prevention (EDP), all aimed at eliminating drugs from the state's society.
Also Read: ‘Pothole issue are everywhere’: D K Shivakumar hits back as Bengaluru industry leaders flag poor infrastructure
Punjab Police also uploaded a video on X saying, “205 Days of #YudhNashianVirudh. As part of Mission ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, #PunjabPolice is relentlessly carrying out raids, search operations, and awareness campaigns across the state. The mission’s focus is to dismantle #drug networks, promote prevention awareness, and motivate youth to embrace a drug-free life.”