/Udta Punjab, no more? Over 30,500 drug smugglers arrested in 205 days amid statewide crackdown

In the past six months, the Punjab government has arrested over 30,500 drug smugglers as part of its sustained campaign to combat the growing drug menace in the state. The 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (War Against Drugs) initiative, which aims to wipe out narcotics from the region, marked its 205th day of operation on Monday (September 22). On Monday (September 22), the Punjab Police carried out raids at 395 locations across the state, resulting in the arrest of 81 individuals involved in drug trafficking. These arrests followed the filing of 59 First Information Reports (FIRs). Authorities said the raids were carried out by more than 150 police teams, consisting of over 1,100 officers, under the oversight of 74 senior officials.