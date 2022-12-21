Two women self-isolate in southern India's Andhra Pradesh over Covid fears

In a startling revelation that shocked people in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state and beyond, two women in the state's Kakinada district lived in self-isolation in their house for two years due to fear of getting infected by Covid. Located about 490 km west of the state capital Hyderabad, the development came to light from Kakinada district's Kuyyeru village on Tuesday.

The local authorities reportedly shifted the woman and her daughter to a government hospital in Kakinada after the family head informed them about their deteriorating condition. The women, however, refused to open the door of their room. The women healthcare workers finally persuaded them to open the door and forcibly shifted them to the hospital.

Local officials said both women are suspected to be mentally unsound.

Mani and her daughter Durga Bhavani confined themselves to four walls of their house in 2020 after the outbreak of Covid. Though the pandemic later came under control, the women continued to remain in isolation.

Mani’s husband had been providing them with food and water but for the last week, they were not allowing him into their room. He, then, approached the local authorities.

