Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in the Udhampur district of the Jammu division. The operation is being jointly carried out by the Indian Army’s 4 Para unit, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces. The operation was launched on Tuesday after intelligence reports tipped off authorities about the presence of three to four terrorists in the area.

According to sources, security forces quickly moved to the site and initiated a search operation. However, as they approached, the terrorists opened fire, sparking an intense exchange of gunfire. The firefight continued through the night, with security forces halting the operation only temporarily to regroup and reassess. By the early hours of Wednesday, the operation was resumed as firing erupted once again. Two terrorist bodies have been located at the operation site so far.

Earlier, the Indian Army had said that ''Operation Kiya: In an intelligence based joint Operation, contact has been established with the terrorists by the Troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF at around 4 pm today in the general area of Basantgarh. Cordon has been established. Firefight is on. Operation is in progress, ''.

Security officials believe that the terrorists, who are suspected to be foreign nationals, are holed up at a specific location. The area remains highly volatile, with heavy reinforcements now in place. Additional personnel from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces have been deployed to the operation site to bolster security efforts.

Drones have also been brought in to assist with aerial surveillance, allowing the forces to track movements and monitor the situation from above in real-time. The aerial support aims to provide crucial intelligence and ensure a more strategic approach as the operation progresses.

As of now, the operation is ongoing, with security forces working around the clock to neutralise the threat. According to official data, there are approximately 120–150 active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, with over 90 per cent being foreign nationals, primarily from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In 2025, a few infiltration attempts were successful, allowing terrorists to enter the Union Territory. However, local recruitment remains at its lowest, with only one local individual joining terrorist ranks this year, an achievement that security agencies view as a major success, reflecting the lack of local support for such groups.