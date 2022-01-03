Two terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in two operations

Two terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba including Let Commander Saleem Parray and one foreign terrorist were killed in two operations in Srinagar city’s Shalimar area.

The security forces had input about the presence of terrorists in the Harwan or Shalimar area after which a search operation was launched.

The police said ''During the search operation, the search party was fired upon indiscriminately by hiding terrorist, which was effectively retaliated leading to a brief shootout and elimination of a dreaded terrorist Saleem Parray, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.''

Also read | J&K LG announces slew of measures for safety of pilgrims after stampede

After the killing of Let Terrorist in Shalimar, another operation started in the same area. The security forces killed another foreign terrorist in the operation. ''During the said operation, one foreign terrorist identified as Hafiz Hamza of Pakistan linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was neutralised, '' said Jammu and Kashmir police.

The police said that the killed terrorist Saleem Parray was a categorized terrorist and active since 2016. He was wanted in several terror crime cases.''

Also read | 4 dead, eight injured in explosion at firecracker factory in India's Sivakasi

He was involved in several civilian killings including the killing of Bashir Ahmad Dar and his brother Ghulam Hassan Dar at Shahgund Hajin in 2018, and the killing of Hilal Ahmad Parray at Parray Mohalla Hajin on 16/05/2018. Besides, he was also involved in the throat-slitting of many civilians in the Hajin area. '' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Kashmir Police IGP Vijay Kumar said that ''Pakistani terrorist Hafiz @ Hamza was involved in several terror crimes including the recent killing of two policemen at Gulshan Chowk Bandipora on 10/12/21 and after this terror crime, he shifted to Harwan area of Srinagar due to frequent cordon & search operations in Bandipora area. He was also involved in the killing of a CRPF personnel at Hajin Bandipora, killing of a civilian namely Nadif Hanief Khan of Bilal Colony Soura in Buchpora.''

Police say Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered from both the encounter sites. Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law regarding both the encounters and further investigation has been initiated.