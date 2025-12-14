/Two Punjabi youths gunned down in targeted attack in Canada's Edmonton

Two youths from Punjab were shot dead in what police described as a targeted attack in southeast Edmonton, Canada, on Friday morning, sparking concerns among the Punjabi Diaspora. Gurdeep Singh, 27, from Bareh, and Ranveer Singh, 18, from Uddat Saidewala village near Budhlada in Mansa district, have been identified as victims of a deadly attack. According to reports, the youths were headed to attend a Friend's birthday celebrations when they were shot.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the cops received reports of firing around 1.43 am on December at the 32 Street and 25 Avenue area. Upon reaching the spot, the officers found two men suffering from gunshot injuries inside or near a help. Despite efforts at saving them by giving emergency medical services, both succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The police department classified the incident as a case of targeted shooting and handed over the investigation to the homicide section. Probing authorities said the case does not appear to be a random case. However, no information about the motivation behind the killings and perpetrators has been divulged. The Autopsies for further investigations are scheduled for December 16 and 17.



Family members said both youths had moved to Canada for education and job opportunities. Gurdeep had recently finished his studies and was waiting for a work permit. Relatives said they learned about the incident from a friend, who told them the two were going to meet friends when unknown attackers opened fire on their vehicle.

Also Read: Germany arrests five men over suspected Christmas market attack plot