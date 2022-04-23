Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter in the Mirhama area of Kulgam in South Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that going by the appearance of both the killed terrorists, they look like Pakistani terrorists however the identification is being ascertained.

A cordon and search operation was launched after receiving a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam by the Police and Army (09RR) in the area.

During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated resulting in an encounter.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of JeM outfit killed so far and their bodies have been retrieved from the encounter site. Based on the credible source report and as per physical appearance, both the killed terrorists seem to be Pakistani JeM terrorists however, their identification is being ascertained," said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Police.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also said that out of two local terrorists involved in the killing of two RPF jawans at Kakapora in South Kashmir. One terrorist has been arrested while the other terrorist will be either arrested or killed soon.

The police also recovered incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

