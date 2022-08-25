Two infiltration bids foiled in Rajouri, two terrorists killed, one Pakistani terrorist captured alive

Indian Army foiled two major infiltration bids along the Line of Control in Naushera Sector, District Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. A Pakistani terrorist was caught alive by the Indian army near the fence of the LoC. Alert soldiers deployed in the Jhangar sector of Naushera spotted the movement of two to three terrorists near the Line of Control.

One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence when he was challenged by alert soldiers. The terrorist tried to flee, however, was brought down by the force's fire. Two terrorists who were hiding behind fled the area by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out.

“The captured terrorist has revealed his identity as Tabarak Hussain, resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. On further interrogation, the terrorist confessed to their plan to attack the Indian Army Post. Tabarak Hussain stated that he was sent by a Colonel of Pakistan Intelligence Agency named Col Yunus Chaudhry who had paid him 30,000 Pakistani Rupees. Tabarak also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried two/ three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time. The go-ahead to target the Indian post was given by Col Yunus Chaudhry on 21 Aug 2022. Incidentally, the individual was earlier captured by the Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017., “ said Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) Indian army.

There was one more operation where a group of two to three terrorists tried to infiltrate in Lam sector of Naushera(J&K).

The Indian Army troops were able to observe the terrorists as they crossed the Line of Control and continuously monitored this movement. As they moved ahead into our minefields a series of mines got activated and two terrorists got eliminated on the spot. The search for the third terrorist continues.

“In the morning of 23 Aug 2022, a quadcopter was flown over the area and bodies of the two dead terrorists were observed. A deliberate operation was launched through the heavily mined area and the bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered along with one AK-56, three Magazines and a large quantity of ammunition and war-like stores. As the area is heavily mined, the search operation is being carried out carefully and is still in progress. More recoveries in the area are expected.,” said Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) Indian army.

The security across the Line of Control has been increased and put on high alert after these infiltration bids.

