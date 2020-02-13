Two Indians aboard cruise liner off Japan coast test positive for coronavirus

Two Indians aboard Japan's cruise liner Diamond Princess have tested positive for coronavirus.

The number of those quarantined has risen to 218 on the luxury liner. There are at least 3,500 people onboard the ship.

The cruise ship has been under watch by Japan authorities off the coast of Yokohama.

On Thursday, Japan's health minister said that some elderly passengers on the quarantined cruise liner would be allowed to disembark.

The British-flagged liner which had arrived in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on February 3 has been kept quarantined till February 19.

Japan has imposed strict quarantine guidelines on those returning from China's Wuhan which is the epicentre of the virus. Several passengers who had arrived in the country from charter flights were kept in hotels or other facilities as they returned home. They have now been released.

Fears of further spread of the virus spreading continued as China's health ministry said the death toll in coronavirus had leaped to 242 in just one day in Hubei province on Thursday.

Hubei's health commission said another 14,840 new cases were reported in the area. The previous record rise in the toll was 103 on February 10.