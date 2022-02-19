Two Indian Army soldiers and one terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

In an ongoing encounter in Chermarg village of Zainapora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, two Indian Army soldiers and one unidentified terrorist were killed in the gunfight.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had tweeted that one terrorist has been killed in the Gunfight while the search operation in the area continues. ''01 terrorist killed. Search going on. The encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow'' said the Police tweet.

Also read | Jammu & Kashmir government all set to roll out land passbooks for residents

Two soldiers of the Indian army were injured in the initial gunfight at the encounter site. They were shifted to the 92-army base hospital in Srinagar, where both succumbed to their injuries. Both the soldiers were of army's 1 RR.

The joint teams of police, army, and CRPF had earlier launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) after receiving the input about the presence of terrorists in the area. The terrorists fired on security forces resulting in a gunfight.

The operation continues in the area.