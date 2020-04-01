Two dead in West Bengal, one in Uttar Pradesh due to coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh reported first death due to coronavirus as the state recorded 101 cases of COVID-19.

In West Bengal, two more people died to the virus taking the death toll in the state to six. A 57-year-old man, who was admitted in a private hospital in Golabari area of Howrah district two days ago died on Tuesday night.

In another case, a 57-year-old man died in a hospital in Belghoria in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government said that all 43 patients tested positive for coronavirus after returning from an event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz building.

In Bihar, twenty-three coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday morning. The state government said it has decided to test all those people who returned from abroad after March 18 in the state.

The principal secretary Bihar health department said those who did not display any symptoms had also tested positive for the virus.

In Madhya Pradesh, a 65-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away in Indore today, authorities said.