Doctor at Delhi's cancer institution tests COVID-19 positive; premises shut

A doctor working in Delhi's state cancer institution tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The doctor had recently visited her brother's house who had returned from the United Kingdom a few days back.

The authorities have shut down the institute and have begun disinfecting the premises..

The number of coronavirus cases has risen by 120 in the national capital. In all, 750 people have been admitted in various hospitals across Delhi

Delhi health minister Satyender Jain said that the government has 1,000 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

"It has been decided that Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will now be used for coronavirus patients only," the minister said.