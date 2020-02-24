'Trump feels love': How international media reported on US President's India visit

US President Donald Trump kicked off his India visit today. The two-day trip was expected to be action-packed and such was the case as Trump along with the First Lady Melania Trump visited Sabarmati Ashram and Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, Taj Mahal in Agra, before reaching Delhi late in the evening. Both Trump and PM Narendra Modi hailed each other's leadership and celebrated India-US ties. So, let's take a look at how international media reported on Trump's India visit.

New York Times

'America Loves India,' Trump Declares at Rally With Modi

The America-based publication called the Ahmedabad event as a "campaign-style rally in a 110,000-seat cricket stadium that illustrated the populist bond between the two men and impressed a president who revels in spectacle". The daily said that Trump "betrayed unfamiliarity" with the country and criticised his accent as he tried to speak the local language.

Al Jazeera

'America loves India': Trump and Modi hail India-US ties

The Qatar-based publication said that Trump addressed a massive rally that is "big on photo opportunities but likely short on substance".

The Guardian

'Namaste Trump': India welcomes US president at Modi rally

The London-based news website said that massive event in Ahmedabad was the platform for Trump and Modi to showcase their "enthusiastically friendly relationship". "The effusive bond between the two leaders was on full display," The Guardian said, as both leaders greatly praised each other.

The Guardian also said that though the rally fell short of Trump's claim of a crowd of 7 million, it is the largest gathering that Trump has ever addressed.

CNN

Trump lands in India and feels the love

The US-based media house said that though a trade deal looks unlikely, Trump was "more than happy to bask in the type of adulation that doesn't typically follow him when he travels abroad". "At regular intervals throughout New Delhi and Ahmedabad, larger-than-life images of the two men are plastered on signs and posts", CNN added.

BBC

Taj Mahal: US President Donald Trump visits India's 'monument of love'

UK's BBC said that Trump "received an exuberant welcome" in the city of Agra. BBC also noted Trump struggled to pronounce Indian words that include name of Ahmedabad and Swami Vivekananda. Trump also called ancient texts Vedas as 'Vestas', BBC added.