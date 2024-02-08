Trio's entry into Mumbai from Kuwait via sea sparks concerns over India's maritime security post-2008 attacks

Mumbai police detained three individuals on Wednesday (Feb 7) for illegally entering India via boat from Kuwait, as reported by PTI. The trio arrived at the Gateway of India, with initial investigations revealing no suspicious items aboard the vessel.

The arrested individuals are from Tamil Nadu and were apprehended by the Colaba police following the discovery of their boat at the Gateway of India.

"They have been sailing non-stop for 12 days. When we saw them, they hadn't eaten in three to four days as they ran out of ration. We have not found anything suspicious yet, but the boat has been safely taken away near the Taj Hotel," an official told India Today.

A case has been filed against the trio under section 3 (a) of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, with additional penal provisions outlined in section 6 (a), for failure to comply with the necessary procedures for entering India, the official stated.

Background of the trio

The individuals reportedly ventured to Kuwait two years ago for employment opportunities. However, they allegedly encountered mistreatment from their agent and subsequently escaped from Kuwait, leading to their illegal entry into India.

The Mumbai police are conducting further investigations into the matter, with details regarding the circumstances of their entry and potential facilitators being scrutinised.

Questions over maritime security raised

This incident has prompted concerns regarding possible lapses in maritime security. The ease with which the trio entered India throws light on the vulnerability of coastal areas to illegal infiltration.

The arrests also recall the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, where ten Pakistani terrorists infiltrated Mumbai via the sea route. These attacks resulted in the death of 166 people and left over 300 people injured.