India: Congress releases 'black paper' against Modi government

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (Feb 8) released the 'Black Paper' stating that it highlighted the alleged 'failures' of the Modi government during its 10-year-long tenure.

The move by the grand old party comes as the ruling BJP government is set to present a 'White Paper', which it says will showcase how the country plummeted into the "fragile five" economies of the world during the Congress-led UPA regime (2004-14).

While speaking at the press conference about the release of the 'Black Paper', Kharge claimed that it comprised of the details of the failures of the BJP government including unemployment which he said the ruling party always conceals. #WATCH | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge releases 'Black Paper' against the Modi government pic.twitter.com/cxKvD9xyNO — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024 ×

"We are releasing a Black Paper against the government because the government always glorifies itself in Parliament and hides its failures. And when we say something about their failure, we are not given a chance, so today we are bringing out the Black Paper here. It contains details about unemployment, which the BJP government never discusses," the Congress chief said. #WATCH | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "We are raising the main issue of unemployment, which the BJP never talks about...There is discrimination being done with non-BJP states like Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana..." pic.twitter.com/9kKT9qEvZ5 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024 ×

He further reacted to PM Modi's 90-minute reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (Feb 7), stating that he did not mention the employment generated by the public sectors during former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure.

"He (PM Modi) didn't mention the employment generated by the public sectors like HAL, BHEL which were established during Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure," the Congress chief added.

He then accused the BJP of discriminating against all the non-BJP-ruled states.

"There is a danger to democracy in the country...In the last 10 years, 411 MLAs were taken on their by the BJP. They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy," the Congress president said.

'Kaala teeka'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Feb 8) while bidding farewell to members retiring from the Rajya Sabha, reacted to Congress' release of the 'Black Paper'.

Taking a jibe at the grand old party, PM Modi thanked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for coming out with the paper dubbing it as "kaala teeka" (to ward off the evil eye) amid the good work being done by his government.

Modi also referred to black robes worn by opposition MPs in the House as a mark of protest and said, "We also saw a fashion parade in the Rajya Sabha when some members came in black clothes."