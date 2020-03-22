Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 390: ICMR

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 396 including 41 foreign nationals, Indian Council of Medical Research said on Sunday. While seven people succumbed to the deadly virus which first originated in China and has not infected more than 300,000 globally.

Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 396 in India (including foreign nationals): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/pIe0QmUI26 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020 ×

According to the latest data, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 64 cases followed by Kerala with 45 cases.

Under the precautionary measures to combat coronavirus, India on Sunday observed a "Janata curfew" during which people voluntary stayed inside their homes for 14 hours. Public transport was also suspended or curtailed while all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items remained closed.

At 5 in the evening, people also lauded the essential services workers by coming out on their terraces and balconies to clap as appealed by PM Modi.

The Indian government has been keeping a close watch on the preparedness of the health facilities in the wake of the rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The ICMR on Saturday revised its strategy to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. It said all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illness, shortness of breath and having fever and cough will now be tested for COVID-19 infection. The new ICMR guidelines also said asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact.