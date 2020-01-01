Tiny revellers: Over 67,000 babies to be born on New Year’s day in India 

As the world rings in the New Year, UNICEF has released a report on the number of newborns on the New Year's day in India.

According to the report, over 67,000 babies will be born in India on the New Year's day in India which would account for 17 per cent per cent of the estimated 392,078 babies to be born across the globe on today.

For the year 2020, the UNICEF's focus is to get nations to invest in health workers "with the know-how and equipment to save every newborn," the official release stated.

As per the report, Fiji would be the first country to bring 2020's first newborns in the world while the United States will be the last such nation.

While around 67,385 babies are expected to be born on the first day of the year in India, China will see around 46,299 newborns on the New Year's day followed by Nigeria (26,039), Pakistan (16,787), Indonesia (13,020) and the US (10,452).

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) celebrates the New Year's Day each year and marks it as an auspicious day for childbirth.

This year's list looks somewhat similar to the one that came out last year.

As per the report released on December 31, 2018, India topped the list on newborns on New Year's day last year with the highest number of births on January 1, 2018 at 69,944 babies.

The list had China at the second spot with 44,940 babies, followed by Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia and the United States.



