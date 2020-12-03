Time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu, says Rajinikanth

Shortly after tweeting about floating his political party in January, actor Rajinikanth spoke to the media and emphasized his earlier message that political change in Tamil Nadu was imperative and that he is someone who never went back on his words.

Rajini recalled his 2017 event, where he made an announcement regarding starting a political party and facing the Assembly polls and contesting all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. He also added that Covid-19 had spoilt his plans of meeting the public after his press meet in March this year, where he had spoken of an uprising among the masses which would propel his political movement.

Also read | Suspense continues: 'Will reveal my decision ASAP', says Rajinikanth on political foray

The actor acknowledged that he was medically at risk owing to Covid-19 as he had undergone a kidney transplant and has very low immunity.

“When I was hospitalized in Singapore, the prayers of Tamil people brought me back to life. Doctors advised me about Covid-19 being a huge risk, but now even if I lose my life for the benefit of the people, there won’t be anybody as happy as me”.

The actor also said that it was time to change the fate of Tamil Nadu and expressed hope that they would be able to change everything, with the thought that it was now or never.

“I am just a small instrument in the change. If I win then it is people’s victory,” he added, urging for support from people.

Rajini also said that he would complete the 40 per cent shooting of his current project Annaathe that remains pending.