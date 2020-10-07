Three terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Shopian district

At least three terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Armed forces launched the operation last evening in the Sugan village of the district. According to police, the terrorists - once they were holed up - were asked to surrender; however, they refused.

The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire and security forces retaliated, he added.

IGP Kashmir confirmed the killing of terrorists and said that search operation is still going on.

According to IGP Kashmir, the identity of the killed militants is being ascertained and security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.

(With inputs from agencies)