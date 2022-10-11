Three-storey building collapses in Indian state, Uttar Pradesh following heavy rains

On Monday, a three-storey building collapsed in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after heavy rains lashed the city of Kanpur. The northern state has been experiencing incessant rains for the past few days which has led to the closure of schools and offices due to waterlogging. However, there were no injuries reported as the building was unoccupied at the time.

The incident took place in the city’s Yateem Khana Road in Kanpur. Reportedly, the nearby CCTV footage shows several vehicles passing by the building. “The building collapsed due to incessant rains. It was very old. No one was living in the house. Thankfully, the driver of the car that was trapped in the rubble also narrowly escaped” said an eyewitness to ANI.



ALSO READ: India: Heavy rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, IMD issues alert

Following the incident, the city police arrived at the scene, said the media report. This comes amid heavy rains that have lashed parts of the state with people living in low-lying areas facing flood-like situations. Rain/Thunderstorms are “very likely” in several parts of the state today (October 11) and tomorrow (October 12), said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.