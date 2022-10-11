India: Heavy rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, IMD issues alert 

India is yet again witnessing heavy rainfall in several parts of southern and northern regions over the past few days.

In northern region, Uttar Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rainfall for a few days now, with waterlogging and traffic. Many schools and instituitions have declared their closure for the same reason.

As per officials, nearly 13 people have died in separate rain incidents in UP and Uttrakhand.

However, the national capital, Delhi, on the other hand, recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first week of October marking it to be the second highest in 16 years.

In the south, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted Bengaluru to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days. thee weather department in its bulletin stated that it has issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru. The IMD further stated that 20 districts will experience thunderstorms in the coming two days.

As per the weather department, there is an upright cyclonic storm circulation in the northern part of Tamil Nadu along with its neighbouring areas to West Madhya Pradesh. It is anticipated that the heavy rainfall will continue for another four or five days.

Schools and other institutions have also been closed in Tamil Nadu, following the IMD's prediction.

A yellow alert has been issued for today (October 11) in Telangana.

In the east, light or moderate rainfall or heavy rainfall and thunderstorm have been predicted to be over Sikkim, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya til Wednesday (October 11).

Several parts of Odisha and Bihar are also expected to witness light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday (October 12).

(With inputs from agencies)



