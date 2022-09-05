In pics - Heavy rains leave Bengaluru waterlogged, boats deployed in worst-hit areas

Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 06:47 PM(IST)

Bengaluru, the tech capital of India, was once again left waterlogged after the city in the southern part of the country received record rainfalls.

Bengaluru Floods

Several areas in India’s tech capital Bengaluru were severely affected due to waterlogging with a number of people opting for innovative solutions like boats and structures made out of wood to help them navigate the situation.

(Photograph:AFP)