In pics - Heavy rains leave Bengaluru waterlogged, boats deployed in worst-hit areas

Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 06:47 PM(IST)

Bengaluru, the tech capital of India, was once again left waterlogged after the city in the southern part of the country received record rainfalls.

Bengaluru Floods

Several areas in India’s tech capital Bengaluru were severely affected due to waterlogging with a number of people opting for innovative solutions like boats and structures made out of wood to help them navigate the situation.

Second time in two weeks

This was the second time in as many weeks that Bengaluru faced similar situations due to massive amounts of rainfall.

Access to drinking water

The authorities have decided to cut the access to safe drinking water for the residents due to the ongoing flooding. The pumping station in the Mandya district is also flooded.

Massive rainfall

The Bangalore Urban district on Sunday received 28.1 mm rainfall, 368% more than the average, according to data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Text: PTI)

CM visit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit the areas affected by floods and also the Bengaluru Water Board in Mandya district.

