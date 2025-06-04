/Covid-19 cases in India surge over 4000 with 7 deaths, Kerala continues to record highest numbers

The nationwide tally of COVID 19 cases have risen to 4,302. The fresh spike in number has come from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The health authorities are on alert due to the rising cases and have initiating precautionary measures.

In the past 24 hours, active COVID 19 cases have risen to 4,302 as of Wednesday, June 4, up from 4,026 reported the previous day. This is an increase of 276 new cases.

While the number of deaths recorded during the same period stands at 7. Three of the seven deaths were of young adults aged between 22 and 27 years, who had previous medical complication such as respiratory tract infection and diabetes. Four deaths were reported in Maharashtra, and one each in Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

The number of fresh cases recorded in West Bengal is 60, while Uttar Pradesh and Delhi saw 63, 64 infections, respectively, in the past 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Despite the cases rising, hospitalisation rates have remained low.

Kerala continues to record the maximum number of cases, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, according to the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Is the fresh Covid surge concerning?

Though, the COVID 19 cases have been increasing, it is not as high as the last two years. However, the recent cases are a departure from typical respiratory virus behaviour, which usually increases during colder months.

There has been a slight deviation, the virus is now showing its capabilities of spreading and causing illness even during the summer months.

.

Researchers find new type of mRNA vaccine

Amid a fresh wave of COVID-19, American researchers have now found a news type of mRNA vaccine to prevent the deadly disease. A team of US researchers have found that the vaccine is more scalable and adaptable to tackle continuously evolving viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 (responsible for Covid) and H5N1.

Although the present form of the vaccine available is highly effective against COVID-19, it does not present challenges like the high amount of mRNA.