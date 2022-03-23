Thousands throng Srinagar's tulip garden on its opening day. Government hopes it will revive the tourism

Thousands of tourists thronged Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar on the very first day of its opening. The tourism industry is hoping that there will be a record number of tourists visiting the valley to enjoy the beautiful visuals of the Tulip Garden.

Tulip garden has more than 1.5 million tulips and 68 different varieties this year. Spread over an area of 30 hectares of land at the foothills of Zabarwan hills and overlooking the famous Dal Lake, the visuals in the garden are just breathtakingly beautiful.

''We have 68 varieties of Tulips this year and 1.5 million tulips, we have daffodils, hyacinths, and spring-flowering trees. We have 70 gardeners in the garden who work all through the year to make this beautiful garden. It's a lot of hard work to make beds, bulb sowing, to protect them from any disease. It's a year-long process. The initial response is great, and I am sure it's going to be a great season. We are extremely happy to host people from across. We have been approached by a lot of filmmakers to shoot their films in these gardens. We welcome them to come here and shoot the films '' said Dr Inam Ahmad, InCharge Tulip Garden.

The Tulip Garden in Srinagar was opened in 2007 to promote tourism in the valley. It's been the main attraction for tourists visiting the valley in the Spring season. Millions of tourists have visited the garden in the last few years. And this year the garden has been thrown open earlier than previous years to 'prepone' the spring tourist season in the Valley. The government is also planning to hold a tulip festival in the garden.

''From a tourism point of view Tulip Garden is an iconic place and everybody who wants to visit the tulip garden is most welcome. We have preponed our tourism season by almost a month. I am sure this is great news for a lot of people who have been impatiently waiting to come and see the tulips. In the coming days, we will be having a grand tulip festival, we will invite people from across the country to come and visit the Tulip Garden'' said GN Itoo, Director Tourism.

The real makers of this garden are those gardeners who work day and night for months to prepare the garden for visitors. The preparations go on for months before the garden opens to the public. Around 100 gardeners work all through the year in this garden to make it so beautiful and mesmerising.

''I have been working on this garden since 2002, This year we have around 1.5 million tulips and it's a lot of hard work. Our reward is when people from across the world come to see and enjoy this tulip garden. We start the whole process in November and for three months we have to keep working on it. There are around 100 gardeners in this tulip garden. Tourists coming to see this garden gives us so much happiness,'' said Mohammad Ayub, Gardener.

This year the garden has been made much more attractive with many other additions. More trees and shrubs have been added, along with an open-air cafeteria. The tourism department is also planning to sell various Kashmiri breads and tea in the garden. To enjoy these beautiful visuals and authentic Kashmiri food experiences, thousands of tourists have already flocked to the garden.

''I have been coming to Kashmir for the last three years, but this is my first visit to the tulip garden. It's a dream come true experience. I have always seen these visuals in Yash Chopra movies. I am a big fan of Rekha and Amitabh and I wanted to relive the Silsila movie experience here. No place is as beautiful as Kashmir. all four seasons are beautiful, everyone should come here,'' said Jagneet Grewal, Tourist.

Last year, despite the Covid restrictions, more than 2.25 lakh tourists visited the Tulip Garden. This year, the government hopes that all previous records of tourists visiting will be broken.

''We are lucky to come to Kashmir. There was a fear in mind but once we landed here, we were so surprised. This is such an amazing place. The people are nice. We have seen a tulip garden in Amsterdam but to see the same thing in our own country makes us so proud. We want to tell everyone across the country to come here. This is India's paradise, and everyone should visit,'' said Praveen Murarka, a tourist.

Tulip Garden is one of the world's most famous gardens. Last year, pictures of the tulip garden were shared on Twitter by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the post, a huge number of tourists visited the garden.