Asia's largest Tulip garden opens for visitors in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar

The largest tulip garden in Asia, with its over one million blooms, opened today in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

A major attraction

The limited-edition tulip garden attracted throngs of tourists right away. Over 50 gardeners worked tirelessly over months to prepare it for the Tulip Festival.

With the easing of Covid restrictions, this season, Kashmir is witnessing a huge influx of tourists, and the tulip garden has been one of the major attractions.

