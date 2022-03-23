Asia's largest Tulip garden opens for visitors in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar

The limited-edition tulip garden attracted throngs of tourists right away. Over 50 gardeners worked tirelessly over months to prepare it for the Tulip Festival.
With the easing of Covid restrictions, this season, Kashmir is witnessing a huge influx of tourists, and the tulip garden has been one of the major attractions.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Highest ever footfall of tourists
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary A.K. Mehta inaugurated the Tulip Garden in J&K's Srinagar on Wednesday, saying that Kashmir has recorded the highest ever footfall of tourists during the last six months.
Mehta said that the increase is the highest in any season so far, no matter whether it was during Covid or before, and that the government expects the tourist footfall to continue to increase.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
15 lakh tulips
15 lakh tulips of 68 varieties will bloom in the garden this season.
We have been working for nine months and expect more tourists this year," said Sheikh Fayaz, Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Floriculture, prior to the garden's opening.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Visitors from around the world
At the beginning of spring, Srinagar hosts its annual Tulip Festival, which attracts visitors from all over the world.
The first day saw a large crowd of tourists and locals flocking to the garden, where a series of musical and cultural events were held to entertain them.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Creation of jobs
The Tulip Garden has played an essential role in boosting tourism in Kashmir.
It not only brings tourists from throughout the world to Kashmir before the summer season begins but also helps to create jobs in the area.