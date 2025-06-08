/This Rajasthan couple, now married, stayed in live-in relationship for 70 years. Here's how

In an interesting incident, a couple from India’s Rajasthan got married after staying in a live-in relationship for 70 years. Rama Bhai Kharari (95) and Jeewali Devi (90) got married and their children and grandchildren attended the event in a tribal village in Dungarpur district.

Photos and videos of the event were circulated on social media, showing people celebrating the wedding.

The couple has eight children and several grandchildren, but they were married until June 4, 2025.

In the photos, the couple was seen donning traditional attire, and well-wishers were clicking photos and celebrating the moment.

‘Nata tradition’

The couple was living together under a tribal custom called “Nata tradition”. In this, men and women living in Rajasthan’s tribal regions can choose to live with a partner without formal marriage.

The children born out of such unions get all the rights to the father’s property.

But such unions also have certain limitations.

Women in such relationships are typically excluded from participating in ceremonies like their children's weddings, the haldi ceremony, or welcoming the groom.

“They showed interest in getting married, and the entire family took the decision to go ahead with it. The village elders were also consulted, and the haldi ceremony took place on June 1. The wedding ceremony was conducted on June 4 with the entire village coming to celebrate it,” said Kanti Lal Kharari, the couple's son, to NDTV.

