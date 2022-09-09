This Indian aerospace firm supplied the engines that power INS Vikrant

India's mightiest warship and first indigenous aircraft carrier is powered by engines assembled and tested by an Indian Aerospace company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. In a statement, the company said that they had supplied four General Electric(GE) LM2500 Gas Turbines, after their assembly and testing at the HAL facility in the southern Indian metropolis of Bengaluru.

The General Electric engines, which are of American origin will power the 40,000-tonne carrier with 88 MW and a top speed of 28 knots. According to GE, their LM2500 series of engines have clocked more than 100 million operating hours.

HAL carried out critical activities toward the readiness of IAC for basin trials. HAL’s team was actively involved in the integration of the power plant to the IAC and was onboard IAC for all sea trials, the company said. HAL is an Indian government-run aerospace and defence company that is involved in the design and manufacture of fighter jets, helicopters, jet engines, marine gas turbine engines etc.

INS Vikrant was commissioned into the Navy on Friday, September 2, in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defence Minister, the Chief of Naval Staff and several top dignitaries. The event took place at the Cochin Shipyard, where the ship was built over the last decade.

The commissioning of the Vikrant marks a significant milestone for India, as the country will henceforth be able to defend its 7500-km-long coastline with two operational aircraft carriers - INS Vikramaditya(of Russian origin) and the Indigenously designed and built Vikrant. However, the Vikrant would require more than a year following its commissioning to be fully operational. Thus far, the ship's crucial systems and sub-systems have been tested during multiple phases of sea trials. However, in order for the ship to be fully combat-ready, there are several other components such as radars, weapons etc. to be integrated, tested and proven.

Built at a cost of Rs.20,000cr, the warship has a displacement of over 40,000tons(which is approximately eight times the weight of an average warship). The floating airfield is 262 meters long and 62 meters at its widest, the ship's flight deck is as vast as two football fields. The body of the ship or its hull has enough steel to erect more than three Eiffel towers, that’s about 21,000 tons of steel, specially developed by India’s Defence Research Development Organisation.

