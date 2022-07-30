Why India's indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant worries China

Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:47 AM(IST)

India received its first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from the its manufacturer, Cochin Shipyard. The commissioning of the ship is likely to take place on August 15 during India's Independence Day.

The Indian Navy said the warship was delivered after extensive user acceptance trials calling it a "momentous day in the Indian maritime history and indigenous shipbuilding". The largest warship ever to be built in India has a deep displacement of 45,000 tonnes with a steel structure of 21,500 tonnes.

The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of nearly $2.9 billion had successfully completed the fourth and final phase of sea trials three weeks back. India has now joined a select group of nations who have the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

(Photograph:Twitter)