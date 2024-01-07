'They ran away...': Indian Navy chief reveals how the hijacked ship was rescued from pirates

Chief of the Indian Navy, Admiral R Hari Kumar has revealed that by the time the elite marine commandos arrived to rescue the 21 crew members, including 15 Indians from MV Lila Norfolk bulk carrier in the North Arabian Sea, the pirates had already fled the scene.

The Indian Navy on Friday (Jan 5) conducted the operation after five to six armed pirates attempted to hijack the Liberian-flagged vessel.

"Upon reaching the targeted ship, the Indian Navy's marine commandos executed a meticulous sanitisation of the area. Interestingly, the pirates were not visible on the ship during the operation," the Navy chief was quoted as saying by India Today.

"It seems that after seeing our aircraft and drones operating all over the ship hijacked by them, the pirates ran away from the Lili Norfolk on the (intervening) night of 4-5 January itself. The Marine Commandos had to sanitise the vessel for any traps or other issues," he added.

MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked near Somalia's coast and sent a distress message via the UK Maritime Trade Operations Portal. Upon receiving the message, the Indian Navy urgently mobilised a warship, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, MQ9B Predator drones and helicopters.

Indian warship INS Chennai intercepted the hijacked vessel around 3:15 pm on Friday and soon the MARCOs (Marine Commandos) were aboard it.

"Indian Navy swiftly responded to the hijacking incident onboard Liberian flagged Bulk Carrier MV Lila Norfolk deploying considerable strength of assets (both ships and aircraft) and an aggressive intent to counter-attack by pirates," the naval forces said in an official statement on January 6.

The Indian personnel narrated the ordeal and expressed relief following the rescue. They also thanked the Indian Navy troops for acting urgently and conducting the rescue operation.

"We were stuck inside for 24 hours," an Indian personnel said while referring to the duration the vessel was stuck amid piracy attempts off the coast of Somalia. "Now we are relieved."

"Indian Navy. I am proud of the Indian Navy," said another rescued personnel.

The hijacking of commercial ships and attempted hijackings by suspected pirates near the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea regions resumed in December after a six-year lull. Experts believed this was because naval forces led by the US have diverted their attention to the Red Sea to thwart Houthi attacks.